Kenya DREF Application Anticipatory Actions - EVD Outbreak (MDRKE052)

Description of the Event

Approximate date of impact

Since 20th September, Uganda MoH declared an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the district of Mubende. As of 2nd October, the outbreak has spread to 5 districts with 43 cases of which 20 are probable and 9 confirmed deaths.

Based on the above, it is unsure if or when a case could be detected in Kenya. However, it is key to engage in readiness and early actions to ensure Kenya Red Cross teams in the at-risk locations are ready to act if necessary.

What is expected to happen?

Following the EVD outbreak in neighbouring Uganda, the Kenya Ministry of Health has issued an alert to all counties across the country. This comes after an alert forwarded by the Ugandan government to Kenya in line with the East African Community Health Protocol. The outbreak of EVD in Uganda poses a significant threat to the country as the frequency of Ebola outbreaks in Uganda has taken a unique pattern in recent times. The current outbreak is vigorously spreading and has a high case fatality (20.9%).

Kenya carries out routine surveillance with zero reporting on Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHFs) for the moment. This is an acknowledgment of the risk of EVD outbreaks that the country faces as it has similar vulnerabilities to Uganda. (population movement due to porous borders and strong commercial ties as well as previous cross-border disease outbreaks. Indeed, Kenya and Uganda have both previously reported VHFs, including Rift Valley Fever and Marburg disease as well as other disease outbreaks (cholera, Dengue, etc).

In addition, the daily human interactions between Kenya and Uganda are significant with approximately 1,000 trucks crossing the borders daily. This is in addition to the commercial and cultural interactions along the porous and unofficial borders.