Kenya: Disease Outbreak Situation Report as of 28th Oct 2022 - EPI Week 42 2022

HIGHLIGHT 1: COVID-19 PANDEMIC

A cumulative total of 339,036 confirmed cases with 5,678 deaths (CFR 1.7 percent) have been reported since 13 March 2020. Of these 332,969 cases have recovered. The cumulative number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date are 3,915,683. Phase I of COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been

The Kenya Ministry of Health launched the National COVID-19 vaccinations on the 5th of March 2021. As of 26th October 2022, a total of 2,173,938 persons were vaccinated with the 1st dose, and 9,831,294 persons were fully vaccinated.

HIGHLIGHT 2: VISCERAL LEISHMANIASIS OUTBREAK

Since January 2020, a total of 2037 visceral leishmaniasis confirmed and suspected cases with ten deaths (CFR 0.5%) percent), have been reported in nine counties namely: Marsabit, Garissa, Kitui, Baringo, West Pokot, Mandera ,Wajir, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo. The outbreak is active in four counties, Kitui ,West Pokot ,Wajir and Isiolo. Twenty two (22) new cases were reported in the last week.

HIGHLIGHT 3: CHIKUNGUNYA OUTBRREAK

Chikungunya outbreak has been reported in Wajir County,Tarbaj sub county in Kutulo village.A total of two hundred and ninety one (291) cases have been reported with five (5) confirmed cases and one (1) death (CFR 0.5).No new cases were reported in the last week.

HIGHLIGHT 4: YELLOW FEVER OUTBREAK

The outbreak has been reported in Isiolo and Garissa Counties.

Other nine counties reported suspected cases,Samburu,Meru,Mombasa,Wajir,T urkana,Nairobi,Tana River , Nakuru and Laikipia.A total of one hundred and forty one (141 cases with three (3) confirmed positive ,nine (9) presumptive positive and eleven (11) deaths have been reported (CFR 7.8%). Yellow fever response campaign in Isiolo and Garissa Counties ended on 1st Aug 2022.Two new cases were reported from Isiolo (1) and Mombasa (1) Counties.

HIGHLIGHT 5:MEASLES OUTBREAK

The outbreak has been reported in six counties;Marsabit,Wajir,Garissa,Nairob i,Turkana and Mandera Counties.A total of two hundred and twelve (212) cases with sixty four (64) confirmed and two (2) (CFR 0.9%) deaths have been reported. In the last one week, fifteen(15) new cases were reported from Wajir north(6),Kamukunji (2),Fafi (6) and Turkana West (1) sub counties.

HIGHLIGHT 6: CHOLERA OUTBREAK

The outbreak has been reported in seven counties as listed below;Nairobi,Kiambu,Nakuru,UasinGi shu,Kajiado,Murang’a and Machakos.The outbreak started with people who had attended a wedding which was held in Red hill Gardens ,Limuru sub county, Kiambu county on Saturday of 8th Oct 22.The outbreak has now extended across the counties to people who had not attended the event.A total of one hundred and thirty eight (138) cases ,15 Confirmed by culture and four (4) deaths (CFR 2.9%) have been reported.

HIGHLIGHT 7:EBOLA OUTRBREAK (UGANDA)

The outbreak has been reported in seven(7)districts- Mubende, Kyegegwa,

Kassanda,Kagadi,Bunyangabu,Wakiso and Kampala in Uganda. As of 27th

October 22, a total of one hundred and twenty one(121) confirmed cases with thirty two (32) confirmed deaths have been reported.