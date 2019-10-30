Kenya - Disaster Assistance Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Two consecutive poor rainy seasons—the October-to-December 2018 short rains and March-to-May 2019 long rains—have contributed to drought conditions and a deteriorating food security and nutrition situation across Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs). As of August, an estimated 2.6 million people in Kenya were experiencing Crisis—IPC 3—or Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity, compared to the 700,000 people who faced similar levels of food insecurity in August 2018, according to the Kenya Food Security Steering Group (KFSSG).