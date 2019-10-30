30 Oct 2019

Kenya - Disaster Assistance Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (233.21 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Below-average 2018 short rains and 2019 long rains lead to deteriorated food security conditions in the ASALs

  • The USG provides more than $121 million to support humanitarian needs across Kenya in FY 2019

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Two consecutive poor rainy seasons—the October-to-December 2018 short rains and March-to-May 2019 long rains—have contributed to drought conditions and a deteriorating food security and nutrition situation across Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs). As of August, an estimated 2.6 million people in Kenya were experiencing Crisis—IPC 3—or Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity, compared to the 700,000 people who faced similar levels of food insecurity in August 2018, according to the Kenya Food Security Steering Group (KFSSG).

  • In FY 2019, the U.S. Government (USG) provided more than $121 million to respond to humanitarian needs among drought-affected, refugee, and other vulnerable populations in Kenya.

