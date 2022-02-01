Kenya: Dengue Fever Outbreak - Final Report DREF n° MDRKE048

Description of the disaster

The first suspected cases of the outbreak were reported in January and February 2021 in Lamu and Mombasa counties respectively. According to the County Department of Health in Mombasa, the first Dengue cases were confirmed in early March 2021, with Lamu County also reporting an increase in cases over April 2021. The County Director of Public Health of Mombasa requested support to Kenya Red Cross on 26 April 2021 and the Chief Officer, Medical Services & Public Health, County Government of Lamu, on 28 April 2021. In both counties, the cases were still on the rise and urgent action was required to prevent an all-out outbreak that would endanger the lives of the population causing a health disaster. Further requests were by the County government of Mombasa for further sensitizations in Mvita Sub County which had the biggest share of the cases as per the updated line list.

By 20th August, 1,210 cases had been cumulatively reported in Mombasa County and 578 in Lamu County. The trend was hardly a reflection of the true situation in the County since people who suffer the milder form of the disease do not seek medical attention. WHO1 reported two deaths related to the Dengue Fever outbreak, and stopped monitoring and reporting on the outbreak by the 26th of August 2021. More details on the disaster description are on the EPoA and Operation Update 1.

The operation timeframe was extended by one month (from August 31st to September 30th) at no cost, for the following reasons: