Kenya: COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative in Nairobi informal settlements factsheet (February 2021)

BACKGROUND

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kenya stood at 107,329 as of 28 February 2021. Social distancing measures, including the temporary closing of venues or large public gatherings were put in place in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus1 . These measures, while necessary from a public health perspective, are likely to negatively impact market systems on which vulnerable populations in Nairobi depend.

To understand the impact on market systems and inform humanitarian programming in light of COVID-19, IMPACT Initiatives, in coordination with Oxfam, Concern Worldwide, ACTED, the Kenya Red Cross, Wangu Kanja Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), conducted a joint market monitoring exercise in Gatina, Gitare-Marigo, Kibera, Korogocho, Kayole,

Lunga Lunga, Majengo, Mathare, Mukuru and Soweto informal settlements in Nairobi county. This is the sixth round of market monitoring that was conducted from 9 to 12 February 2021 and it followed previous rounds of market monitoring that are shown in the table below.

This factsheet presents an overview of median prices of key food and non-food items (NFIs), stock levels, restocking times, and challenges faced by retailers in light of COVID-19, as well as the main supply points where retailers get their commodities. Findings are indicative for assessed locations and the time frame in which the data was collected since the interviews were conducted with purposively selected retailers.