Kenya: COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative in Nairobi informal settlements factsheet (October 2020)

BACKGROUND

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kenya stands at 53,797 as of 30 October 2020. Social distancing measures, including the temporary closing of venues or large public gatherings were put in place in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus. These measures, while necessary from a public health perspective, are likely to negatively impact market systems on which vulnerable populations in Nairobi depend.

To understand the impact on market systems and inform humanitarian programming in light of COVID-19, IMPACT Initiatives, in coordination with Oxfam, Concern Worldwide, ACTED, the Kenya Red Cross, Wangu Kanja Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), conducted a joint market monitoring exercise in Gatina, Gitare-Marigo, Kibera, Korogocho, Kayole,

Lunga Lunga, Majengo, Mathare, Mukuru and Soweto informal settlements in Nairobi County between 27 and 29 October 2020. This was the fifth market monitoring assessment, following the fourth round of market monitoring conducted between 22 September and 2 October 2020. The third round of market monitoring was conducted between 27 and 26 August 2020, the second round of market monitoring was conducted between 21 and 23 July 2020 and the first round of market monitoring was conducted between 23 and 26 June 2020.

During this round, a high proportion of retailers (84%) reported facing demand and supply challenges.

This is a slight increase from September (81%). During the fourth round, 86% of the retailers up from 75% in August reported that decreased demand of items by the customers was the main challenge that they were experiencing. During the fourth round, 65% of retailers, up from 57% in August reported that community members were facing challenges in accessing the markets and all retailers reported that the community had a low purchasing power. The proportion of retailers reporting fear of COVID-19 as a challenge among community members had increased from 3% in September to 6% in October.

This factsheet presents an overview of median prices of key food and non-food items, stock levels, restocking times, and challenges faced by the community and retailers in light of COVID-19, as well as changes in these variables since round one in June 2020. Findings are indicative for assessed locations and the time frame in which the data was collected since the interviews were conducted with purposively selected retailers.