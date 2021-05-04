Kenya: COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative in Mombasa informal settlements factsheet (February 2021)

BACKGROUND

As of 28 February 2021, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya was 105,973. COVID-19 risk mitigation measures, including the temporary closing of venues and large public gatherings, were put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. These measures, while necessary from a public health perspective, are likely to negatively impact market systems on which vulnerable populations in Mombasa informal settlements depend.

In an urgent response to the growing humanitarian needs in light of COVID-19, the Kenya Cash Consortium (KCC), led by OXFAM in partnership with Concern Worldwide, ACTED, the Kenya Red Cross, Wangu Kanja Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) are implementing an emergency cash assistance programme for the affected populations in the 39 informal settlements in Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisauni, Likoni, Mvita and Nyali sub-counties. The World Food Programme (WFP) is also providing cash transfers to approximately 24,000 targeted households (HHs) in informal settlements in Mombasa County, who have lost their income and livelihoods, as a result of COVID-19.

To understand the market systems and inform humanitarian programming in light of COVID-19, WFP and IMPACT Initiatives conducted a joint market monitoring exercise in the informal settlements in the six sub-counties where the KCC and WFP are implementing cash assistance programs. This is the fourth round of joint market monitoring, the third round was conducted in December 2020, while the second round took place from 18 to 20 November 2020 and the first one in October.

This factsheet presents an overview of median prices of food and non-food items, stock levels, days required to restock and challenges experienced by the community and retailers in light of COVID-19. The overall objective is to understand the impact of COVID-19 on markets systems in Mombasa informal settlements