Kenya: COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative in Mombasa informal settlements factsheet (December 2020)

BACKGROUND

In response to the growing humanitarian needs following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenya Cash Consortium (KCC), led by OXFAM in partnership with Concern Worldwide, ACTED, the Kenya Red Cross, Wangu Kanja Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) are implementing an emergency cash assistance programme for the affected populations in the 39 informal settlements in Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisauni, Likoni, Mvita and Nyali sub-counties. The World Food Programme (WFP) is also providing cash transfers to approximately 24,000 targeted households (HHs) in informal settlements in Mombasa County, who have lost their source of income and livelihoods as a result of COVID-19.

To understand the market systems and inform humanitarian programming in light of COVID-19, WFP and IMPACT Initiatives,1 conducted a joint market monitoring exercise in the informal settlements in the six sub-counties where the KCC and WFP are implementing cash assistance programmes. The third round of joint market monitoring followed round two conducted in November and round one conducted in October 2020. This factsheet presents an overview of median prices of food and non-food items (NFIs), stock levels, days required to restock, and challenges experienced by the community and retailers amidst COVID-19 pandemic. These findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected.