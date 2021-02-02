Kenya: COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative in Mombasa informal settlements factsheet (November 2020)

BACKGROUND

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kenya stands at 83,316 as of 29 November 2020. Social distancing measures, including the temporary closing of venues and large public gatherings, were put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. These measures, while necessary from a public health perspective, are likely to negatively impact market systems on which vulnerable populations in Mombasa informal settlements depend.

In an urgent response to the growing humanitarian needs in light of COVID-19, the Kenya Cash Consortium (KCC), led by OXFAM in partnership with Concern Worldwide, ACTED, the Kenya Red Cross, Wangu Kanja Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) are implementing an emergency cash assistance programme for the affected populations in the 39 informal settlements in Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisauni, Likoni, Mvita and Nyali sub-counties. The World Food Programme (WFP) is also providing cash transfers to approximately 24,000 targeted households (HHs) in informal settlements in Mombasa County, who have lost their income and livelihoods, as a result of COVID-19.

To understand the market systems and inform humanitarian programming in light of COVID-19, IMPACT Initiatives on behalf of the KCC and WFP, conducted a joint market monitoring exercise in the informal settlements in the six sub-counties where the KCC and WFP are implementing cash assistance programs. The second round of joint market monitoring followed round one conducted in October by IMPACT Initiatives and will be followed by the third round of joint market monitoring that will be conducted in December 2020.

This factsheet presents an overview of median prices of food and non-food items, stock levels, days required to restock and challenges experienced by the community and retailers in light of COVID-19. These findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected.