Kenya: COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) in Nairobi informal settlements factsheet (June 2020)

BACKGROUND

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kenya stands at 10,7911 as of 14 July 2020. The government of Kenya has enforced strict social distancing measures, temporarily shut down venues for large public gatherings and movements and limited movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area. These measures, while necessary from a public health perspective, are already having strong negative effects on some of the market systems on which vulnerable populations in Nairobi depend.

To understand the market systems and inform humanitarian programming in light of COVID-19, IMPACT Initiatives in coordination with Oxfam, Concern Worldwide, ACTED, the Kenya Red Cross, Wangu Kanja Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), conducted a joint market monitoring exercise in Gatina, Gitare-Marigo, Kibera, Korogocho, Kayole, Lunga Lunga, Majengo, Mathare, Mukuru and Soweto informal settlements in Nairobi County. The market monitoring will be conducted on a monthly basis until October 2020.

This factsheet presents an overview of median prices of food and non-food items, stock levels, days required to restock and challenges experienced by the community and retailers in light of COVID-19. These findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected.