Kenya: COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) in Nairobi informal settlements factsheet (September 2020)

BACKGROUND

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kenya stands at 38,529 as of 30 September 2020. Social distancing measures, including the temporary closing of venues or large public gatherings were put in place in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus. These measures, while necessary from a public health perspective, are likely to negatively impact market systems on which vulnerable populations in Nairobi depend.

To understand the market systems and inform humanitarian programming in light of COVID-19, IMPACT Initiatives, in coordination with Oxfam, Concern Worldwide, ACTED, the Kenya Red Cross, Wangu Kanja Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), conducted a joint market monitoring exercise in Gatina, Gitare-Marigo, Kibera, Korogocho, Kayole, Lunga Lunga, Majengo, Mathare, Mukuru and Soweto informal settlements in Nairobi County between 22 September and 2 October 2020. This was the fourth market monitoring assessment. This round of assessment followed the third round of market monitoring conducted between 24 and 26 August 2020. The second round of market monitoring was conducted between 21 and 23 July 2020 and the first round of market monitoring was conducted between 28 and 31 June 2020.

During this round, a high proportion of retailers (81%) reported facing demand and supply challenges. This is a return to the July figure (also 81%) from small decrease in September (78%). During the third round, 75% of the retailers reported that decreased demand of items by the customers was the main challenge that they were experiencing. During the third round, 57% of retailers, down from 50% in July reported that community members were facing challenges in accessing the markets and all retailers reported that the community had a low purchasing power. The proportion of retailers reporting fear of COVID-19 as a challenge among community members had decreased from 7% in August to 3% in September.

This factsheet presents an overview of median prices of key food and non-food items, stock levels, restocking times, and challenges faced by the community and retailers in light of COVID-19, as well as changes of these variables since round one in June 2020. Findings are indicative for assessed locations and the time frame in which the data was collected.