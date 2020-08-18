Kenya: COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) in Nairobi informal settlements factsheet (July 2020)

BACKGROUND

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kenya stands at 17,975 as of 27 July 2020. The government of Kenya has enforced strict social distancing measures, temporarily shut down venues for large public gatherings and movements and limited movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area. These measures, while necessary from a public health perspective, are already having strong negative effects on some of the market systems on which vulnerable populations in Nairobi depend.

To understand the market systems and inform humanitarian programming in light of COVID-19, IMPACT Initiatives, in coordination with Oxfam, Concern Worldwide, ACTED, the Kenya Red Cross, Wangu Kanja Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), conducted a joint market monitoring exercise in Gatina, Gitare-Marigo, Kibera, Korogocho, Kayole, Lunga Lunga, Majengo, Mathare, Mukuru and Soweto informal settlements in Nairobi County between 21 and 23 July 2020. This was the second market monitoring assessment. This round of assessment followed the first round of market monitoring conducted between 28 and 31 June 2020, and will be followed by similar assessments on a monthly basis until October 2020.

During the first round, a high proportion of retailers (88%) reported facing demand and supply challenges. More than half of the retailers reported that increased price of items from their suppliers was the main challenge that they were experiencing. Three-quarters (75%) of retailers reported that community members were facing challenges in accessing the markets and 86% of retailers reported that the community had a low purchasing power. The government of Kenya in July eased the movement restrictions that were in place to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and this may have an impact to the price and stock levels of some assessed items.

This factsheet presents an overview of median prices of key food and non-food items, stock levels, restocking times, and challenges faced by the community and retailers in light of COVID-19, as well as changes of these variables since round one in June 2020. Findings are indicative for assessed locations and the time frame in which the data was collected.