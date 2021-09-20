Kenya

Kenya County Climate Risk Profile Series: Climate Risk Profile - Narok County

  • Agriculture is one of the main sources of livelihood in Narok County (Figure 1). It engages over 46% of the population. The county has an absolute poverty rate of 34%, and 12% of the population experiences food poverty

  • The county’s agro ecological zones range from highlands, which experience sufficient and reliable rainfall, to lowlands, which experience little and unreliable rainfall.

  • In the last 20-30 years, climate change has affected Narok County, with rainfall seasons becoming more unpredictable.

  • Prolonged dry spells and droughts negatively affect crops like maize and livestock like sheep, dairy cow, and local chicken.

  • Intense precipitation over short duration causes flash floods that destroy crops and property.

  • Narok County farmers adapt to climate change effects by adopting water harvesting and pasture development, planting early-maturing and drought-resistant crops, and using improved breeds of livestock.

  • Early warning systems, protection of water sources, range rehabilitation, climate and weather advisories, extension services, food and non-food aid services, and insurance can support the County adapt to climate change.

  • Research, training, health, sanitation and nutrition interventions can also foster adaptation to climate hazards and vulnerabilities.

  • Poor coordination between various local and national institutions, coupled with limited synergies in policies and programs hinder climate adaptation efforts.

  • Non- food aid interventions need to focus on building human and financial capital.

