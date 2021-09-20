Kenya County Climate Risk Profile Series: Climate Risk Profile - Narok County

Highlights

Agriculture is one of the main sources of livelihood in Narok County (Figure 1). It engages over 46% of the population. The county has an absolute poverty rate of 34%, and 12% of the population experiences food poverty

The county’s agro ecological zones range from highlands, which experience sufficient and reliable rainfall, to lowlands, which experience little and unreliable rainfall.

In the last 20-30 years, climate change has affected Narok County, with rainfall seasons becoming more unpredictable.

Prolonged dry spells and droughts negatively affect crops like maize and livestock like sheep, dairy cow, and local chicken.

Intense precipitation over short duration causes flash floods that destroy crops and property.

Narok County farmers adapt to climate change effects by adopting water harvesting and pasture development, planting early-maturing and drought-resistant crops, and using improved breeds of livestock.

Early warning systems, protection of water sources, range rehabilitation, climate and weather advisories, extension services, food and non-food aid services, and insurance can support the County adapt to climate change.

Research, training, health, sanitation and nutrition interventions can also foster adaptation to climate hazards and vulnerabilities.

Poor coordination between various local and national institutions, coupled with limited synergies in policies and programs hinder climate adaptation efforts.