14 Oct 2019

Kenya cash consortium response in drought affected ASAL counties Baringo, Marsabit, Tana river, Turkana counties, Kenya September 2019

Infographic
from Concern Worldwide, European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, ACTED, Oxfam, REACH Initiative
Published on 14 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.53 MB)

Background

Kenya is experiencing a prolonged drought due to below average precipitation from the seasonal short rains (Oct-Dec) in 2018 and 2019 long rains (April-June). The depressed rainfall performance in 2018/19 coming shortly after the 2016/17 drought emergency, has led to the deterioration of food and nutrition security, when about 2.6 million2 people in Kenya estimated to be facing acute food insecurity and in need of food, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and nutrition assistance.

The Kenya Cash Consortium led by ACTED in partnership with Concern Worldwide, Oxfam and IMPACT initiatives, together with PGI, ALDEF, PISP, SAPCONE, PACIDA and TUPADO are implementing emergency cash assistance programme for the affected populations in the four most affected counties of Baringo, Marsabit, Turkana and Tana river. IMPACT initiatives conducted a baseline assessment in the four counties in order to assess the expenditure patterns and food security status of households (HHs) enrolled for the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) before the cash transfer and will later conduct post distribution monitoring after cash is transferred.

Methodology

This factsheet presents the main findings of this baseline assessment. The baseline tool was designed by IMPACT initiatives in partnership with ACTED, Oxfam and Concern worldwide.
The baseline tool was combined with the registration tool, as a result, the assessment was carried out on the entire population of interest (the households identified for receiving the unconditional cash transfer) through household interviews. A total of 13,793 HHs were interviewed from 22 August to 7 September 2019. Data was collected during the day via smart phones using Open Data kit (ODK).

