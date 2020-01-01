Kenya: Capacity Statement 2018

Key Findings

Total Beneficiaries: 313,358

73,07: Children reached with lifesaving nutrition and health programs.

90,576: People reached by WASH interventions.

149,703: Beneficiaries of our food security and livelihoods programs, including Mental Health and DRM.

Budget: $3.5M

Staff: 54

Donors: UNICEF, ECHO, CIDA, CIFF, GAC

Mandate and Mission

Action Against Hunger has been operating in Kenya since 2006. In 2018, less than half of children suffering from severe and moderate acute malnutrition were admitted for treatment in Kenya, with vast regional and county disparities. Among the drivers of malnutrition are poor care and feeding practices for young children. Working at community, county, and national levels, Action Against Hunger aims to strengthen systems in place and increase access to lifesaving malnutrition treatment.