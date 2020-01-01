01 Jan 2020

Kenya: Capacity Statement 2018

Report
from Action Against Hunger USA
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (518.94 KB)

Key Findings

Total Beneficiaries: 313,358

73,07: Children reached with lifesaving nutrition and health programs.

90,576: People reached by WASH interventions.

149,703: Beneficiaries of our food security and livelihoods programs, including Mental Health and DRM.

Budget: $3.5M

Staff: 54

Donors: UNICEF, ECHO, CIDA, CIFF, GAC

Mandate and Mission

Action Against Hunger has been operating in Kenya since 2006. In 2018, less than half of children suffering from severe and moderate acute malnutrition were admitted for treatment in Kenya, with vast regional and county disparities. Among the drivers of malnutrition are poor care and feeding practices for young children. Working at community, county, and national levels, Action Against Hunger aims to strengthen systems in place and increase access to lifesaving malnutrition treatment.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.