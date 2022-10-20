Kenya and Zambia: Insurance for Sustainable water systems

Over the past five decades, community-managed water systems have become very common in Sub-Saharan Africa. Sustainability of these systems is of great importance and a significant challenge because communities often lack resources to repair complex water system components and procure expensive replacement parts. There is growing recognition that supplemental financial and governance tools are needed for long-term sustainability.

One of the ways World Vision is helping enable communities to sustain water systems is by leading development of private insurance policies for mechanised water systems. This innovation aims to help strengthen water system governance, reduce downtime, and shield communities from water shortages that cause families to use unsafe water.