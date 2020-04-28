Kenya and Uganda - Floods and mudslides (Kenya Meteorological Department, Kenya Red Cross, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2020)

Heavy rain continues to affect west, central and south-east Kenya, causing rivers to overflow, triggering floods and mudslides which resulted in casualties and damage. The most affected Counties are: West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisumu, Homabay, Tana River, Garissa, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Siaya, Kakamega, Bomet, and Nairobi. Also the neighbouring east Uganda was affected due to the burst of the Lake Victoria shoreline.

As of 28 April, Kenya Red Cross and media report that the death toll reached 29, following the huge mudslide occurred across West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties. Across Bomet County, 3 more fatalities were reported due to the flood.

In addition, media report around 1,000 displaced families in Homa Bay, more than 500 in Tana River, 60 in Kakamega, 50 in Garissa, and several across Kisumu and Siaya. A number of damaged houses were also reported across the affected Counties, of which around 700 throughout the Tana River County.