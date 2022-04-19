The Kenya Analytical Program on Forced Displacement (KAP-FD) is a multi-year undertaking to strengthen the global community’s understanding of how refugee and host populations make decisions.

The evidence gathered will consequently inform government, humanitarian, and development policies for supporting better lives, self-reliance, and lasting solutions for refugees, hosts, and their children.

Fill data gaps needed to inform solutions

The KAP-FD has three main components. The first is a panel survey conducted over 2021- 2023. It is designed to provide multi-faceted insight into the lives of refugees and hosts through novel data. Key dimensions include livelihoods, transition from primary to secondary school, food insecurity, fertility and marriage, women’s empowerment, social norms, mental health, migration trajectories and social cohesion.

To ensure an inclusive understanding of refugee experiences, the survey interviews knowledgeable household members, while systematically targeting additional women, children, and one other randomly selected household member. Interviewing several members of the same household allows for a deep understanding of the diversity of views across gender and age profiles.

The survey, which includes 6,000 refugee households and 3,500 national households, is representative of both camp-based and urban refugees, as well as Kenyans living in major refugee-hosting areas. Multiple waves of data are envisaged, with a priority for in person interviews.

The panel survey will be accompanied by qualitative research.

Innovate approaches to improving sustainable livelihoods and mental health

A second main component of the program is an integrated mental health and livelihoods pilot intervention that targets youth entrepreneurs (ages 18-35) in refugee and host communities. The pilot intervention is accompanied by a randomized controlled trial aimed at understanding the impact of the intervention on beneficiaries and their households. Improve capacity and collaboration

A third component builds pathways between data collection and its use by local scholars and practitioners to promote policy relevant research and analyses. A platform for governments and the global community will allow practitioners a unique ability to interact with the data related to forced displacement in Kenya. When required, capacity building may be tailored to specific stakeholder needs.

Build better data through strategic partnerships

The KAP-FD builds on successful UNHCR-World Bank efforts to generate displacement data, inform effective solutions, and facilitate programmatic partnerships. These efforts have resulted in interventions that improved refugees and hosts’ lives, attracted private sector investment, and contributed to the Turkana West County Government’s development initiative, the Kalobeyei Integrated Social and Economic Development Programme (KISEDP).