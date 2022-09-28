Kenya: Acute Food Insecurity Situation July - September 2022 and Projection, October - December 2022

Persistent drought, coupled with high commodity prices, poor trade conditions and high inflation continue to impact food insecurity across the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties

According to the most recent analysis, from July to September 2022 (lean season), about 3.5 million people (24% of the ASAL population) are facing high levels of acute food insecurity – IPC Phase 3 or above, with about 2.7 million people in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and 785,000 people in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency). This is a 10% increase from the same period in 2021 where 2.1 million people were categorized in IPC Phase 3 and IPC Phase 4. The food insecurity is primarily driven by a combination of shocks, including a fourth successive below average rainy season which was poorly distributed in space and short-lived which resulted in below average crop production to near crop failure and poor livestock production; localised resource-based conflict; and high food prices as a result of the war in Ukraine and low in-country production. The most affected counties, representing 40% of the total country population in IPC Phase 3 or above are: Isiolo (50%), Turkana (50%), Garissa (45%), Mandera (45%), Marsabit (45%), Samburu (45%), Wajir (45%) and Baringo (40%). These are predominantly pastoral livelihoods.

In the projected period (October – December 2022), the food security situation is likely to worsen, and more people may require urgent action to reduce food gaps and protect their livelihoods. About 4.4 million people are projected to face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). Overall, 3.1 million people (21% of the population analysed) will likely be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and 1.2 million people (8% of the population analysed) in Emergency (IPC Phase 4).