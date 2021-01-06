Kenya Accountable Devolution Program-Devolution and locally-led Climate and Disaster Risk Management Project (P163600) - Final Report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Kenya Accountable Devolution Program was established in 2012 to support the devolution process in Kenya. The KADP aims to strengthen the capacity of counties to provide services efficiently, effectively and with accountability to all citizens, including the poor. In 2015, the KADP incorporated climate change as a cross-cutting issue and a focus on strengthening the capacity of counties to address climate related vulnerability, risk management and resilience, including capacity building in environmental and social risk management and safeguards.

The locally-led climate change adaptation (CCA) and disaster risk management (DRM) project (P16300) is a sub-activity of the Programmatic Approach (PA) Social Accountability & Devolved Sectors (P160017) that is focused on devolved sectors & the social development dimension of the Kenya Accountable Devolution Program (KADP). The overall objective of the Programmatic Approach is to strengthen core devolved governance systems at both national and county level with a focus on strengthening citizen's engagement and devolved service delivery in Kenya's devolution process.

KRCS was contracted by the World Bank in April, 2019 to support the county governments of Narok, Makueni, Siaya and Kwale to strengthen their systems for Disaster Risk Management and flood Early Warning and Early Action. KRCS started implementing the project in June 2019