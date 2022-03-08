Kenya The 2021 Short Rains Season Assessment Report - February 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

I. Introduction

The Kenya Food and Nutrition Security Assessment (FNSA) is a multi-agency, multi-sectoral exercise led by the government of Kenya, and is conducted in 23 arid and semi-arid (ASAL) counties. The assessment is carried out by the Kenya Food Security Steering Group (KFSSG) in collaboration with the respective County Steering Groups (CSGs). The KFSSG is a multiagency body comprised of government departments, United Nation (UN) agencies and NonGovernmental Organizations (NGO) concerned with food and nutrition security and is chaired by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) and co-chaired by the World Food Programme (UN WFP). Food security/insecurity in the country is highly dependent of rainfall.

Given that the rainfall is bimodal in the ASAL counties, the assessments are conducted biannually, after the short rains of October to December and the long rains of March to May. The 2021 Short Rains Assessment was conducted between 24th January to 18th February 2022.

II. Objective

The main objective of the assessment was to determine the impacts of the 2021 short rains on food and nutrition security in 23 ASAL counties. The assessment also considered the cumulative effects of previous seasons and impacts of other shocks and hazards including COVID-19 pandemic on food security.