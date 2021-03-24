Kenya The 2020 Short Rains Season Assessment Report - February 2021

I. Introduction

The Kenya Food and Nutrition Security Assessment (FNSA) is a multi-agency, multi-sectoral exercise led by the government of Kenya, and is conducted in 23 arid and semi-arid (ASAL) counties. The assessment is carried out by the Kenya Food Security Steering Group (KFSSG) in collaboration with the respective County Steering Groups (CSGs). The KFSSG is a multiagency body comprised of government departments, United Nation (UN) agencies and NonGovernmental Organizations (NGO) concerned with food and nutrition security and is chaired by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) and co-chaired by the World Food Programme (UN WFP). Food security/insecurity in the country is highly dependent of rainfall.

Given that the rainfall is bimodal in the ASAL counties, the assessments are conducted biannually, after the short rains of October to December and the long rains of March to May. The 2020 Short Rains Assessment was conducted between 13th January and 18th February 2021.