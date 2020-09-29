Kenya: 2020 Mid Year Report - South Sudan Regional RRP (January - June 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, the operations focused on the preparation of necessary responses to COVID-19. Business and operations continuity plans were prepared. Coordination meetings with different partners and government took place. The operation reviewed the 2020 RRP response and made necessary re-adjustments to cover some of the resources required for COVID-19.

In April, the Government instituted border closures in response to COVID-19. Even though it declared that asylum-seekers fleeing persecution and violence in their countries of origin would continue to be admitted, border access was tightly controlled by authorities, leading to a low number of 2,370 new arrivals from South Sudan.