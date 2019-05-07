Kenya: 2018 Year End Report - South Sudan Regional RRP (January - December 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 31 December 2018, Kakuma hosted 108,450 refugees from South Sudan, with the majority being children (69,055 or 63.67%). Approximately, 94% of South Sudanese reside in Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei Settlement, with the remaining population live in Dadaab refugee camp and in urban areas, including Nairobi, Eldoret, Nakuru and Kitale, among others.

In the course of the year, Kakuma received 6,802 new arrivals from South Sudan [1]. More than half of the new arrivals were women and children. The majority crossed into Kenya through the Nadapal border in Turkana County, where Kakuma and Kalobeyei are situated. While the new arrival rates decreased as compared to 2017 (from 16,622), South Sudanese continue to be the largest nationality in Kakuma, making up 57.9% of the overall population[2]. Through innovative tools, KASI/Protection Referral, 4,594 South Sudanese received general protection counselling and among them, 2,548 persons received specialized counselling on SGBV, Child protection, Resettlement and Legal.

RRP partners, under the leadership of the Kenyan Government, provide protection, life-saving assistance to new arrivals, and basic services to the wider refugee population. However, the Kenya operation continues to experience an enormous funding gap with only 35% of proposals funded, which has a detrimental impact on life-saving assistance including on ration cuts, WASH and health care provision. For example, a nutrition survey carried out in 2018 showed an increased prevalence of acute mal nutrition as compared to 2017 and latrine coverage remains low. The prevalence of SGBV remains high (including forced marriage, domestic violence and sexual violence), with some increase in reporting after UNHCR and partners made improvements to referral mechanisms. With over 60% of the population being under the age of 18, there are a large number of children at risk (around 11,500) due to family separation, violence, abuse and neglect.

Although, there was some improvement regarding key education indicators, however, schools remain overcrowded with high learner-to-teacher ratios. While around 49,804 adolescent and youth participated in youth activities including sports, drama music, talent competitions and skills training in 2018, perspectives for youth in terms of vocational training and tertiary education, promotion of talent and socio-economic integration need to be strengthened.