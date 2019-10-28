Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Normal dry weather conditions prevailed in the month of September
The county vegetation greenness was normal. However, pastures were poor or depleted in most parts of the County..
Water was inadequate and strategic boreholes were experiencing pressure from high concentration of livestock, people and wildlife.
Production and Access Indicators
Livestock productivity; body condition, milk production and prices have all declined compared to the previous month.
Both intra and out migration of livestock in search of pasture were observed as early as July.
Access indicators
The terms of trade was stable and above the long term average for the period between August and September.
Household milk consumption declined due to low production.
Access to water was for both domestic and livestock was constrained longer than long term averages.
Utilization Indicators
The risk of malnutrition for under-fives increased as household employ consumption based coping startegies such as skipping and reducing the number of meals consumed in a day.
Seven incidences of chorela were reported in Kajiado West in September.