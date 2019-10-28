28 Oct 2019

Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Sep 2019
Download PDF (891.28 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Normal dry weather conditions prevailed in the month of September

  • The county vegetation greenness was normal. However, pastures were poor or depleted in most parts of the County..

  • Water was inadequate and strategic boreholes were experiencing pressure from high concentration of livestock, people and wildlife.

Production and Access Indicators

  • Livestock productivity; body condition, milk production and prices have all declined compared to the previous month.

  • Both intra and out migration of livestock in search of pasture were observed as early as July.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade was stable and above the long term average for the period between August and September.

  • Household milk consumption declined due to low production.

  • Access to water was for both domestic and livestock was constrained longer than long term averages.

Utilization Indicators

  • The risk of malnutrition for under-fives increased as household employ consumption based coping startegies such as skipping and reducing the number of meals consumed in a day.

  • Seven incidences of chorela were reported in Kajiado West in September.

