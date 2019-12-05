Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 31 Oct 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The onset of 2019 short rains was normal. The rains started in the second week of October with fair temporal distribution.
- The vegetation greenness was within the normal band after fair forage regeneration across the County.
- Water was now adequate with about 50% recharge of most surface water sources.
Production and Access Indicators
- The impact of short rains was yet to be felt in livestock productivity. Their body condition was still poor and, milk production and prices were still low.
- Return migration of livestock were observed by end of October.
Access indicators
- The terms of trade improved in October compared to September probably due to reduced prices of food stuffs.
- Household milk consumption declined due to low production.
- Water was now accessible to both livestock and people with distances to water points having reduced.
Utilization Indicators
- The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was stable and below the long term average as household employ consumption based coping strategies such as skipping and reducing the number of meals consumed in a day to deal with lack of food.