05 Dec 2019

Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (919.65 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The onset of 2019 short rains was normal. The rains started in the second week of October with fair temporal distribution.
  • The vegetation greenness was within the normal band after fair forage regeneration across the County.
  • Water was now adequate with about 50% recharge of most surface water sources.

Production and Access Indicators

  • The impact of short rains was yet to be felt in livestock productivity. Their body condition was still poor and, milk production and prices were still low.
  • Return migration of livestock were observed by end of October.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade improved in October compared to September probably due to reduced prices of food stuffs.
  • Household milk consumption declined due to low production.
  • Water was now accessible to both livestock and people with distances to water points having reduced.

Utilization Indicators

  • The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was stable and below the long term average as household employ consumption based coping strategies such as skipping and reducing the number of meals consumed in a day to deal with lack of food.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.