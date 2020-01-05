05 Jan 2020

Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Biophysical Indicators
- The County continued to experience heavy rainfall in the third dekand of November with even spatial distribution.
- In November, the County vegetation greenness was above normal.

Production and Access Indicators
- Livestock productivity was improving; their body condition moderate, milk production and their prices have also increased.
- Livestock were now in their normal wet grazing fields.

Access indicators
- The terms of trade has steadily improved during the last two months probably due to reduced prices of food stuffs.
- Household milk consumption improved but below the long term average.
- Water was now accessible to both livestock and people with distances to water points having reduced.
- The available water would last for at least three months. Most pans were at least 80% full.

Utilization Indicators
- The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was declining as households employ normal consumption based coping strategies such as reliance on less expensive food and reduction of the size of meals to deal with lack of food or money to buy food.

