Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

✓ The onset of the short rain was on the 4th week of March. The rainfall was well distributed in time and space. This was normal for this time of the year.

✓ Vegetation condition was above normal, water was adequately available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.

Production and Access Indicators

✓ Livestock body condition was very good and in their normal grazing fields.

✓ Livestock prices were stable and above short term average while milk production was below the long term average probably due to low tropical livestock units.

✓ The yield for maize was above normal due to good rains, planting was ongoing.

Access indicators

✓ The terms of trade were good above long average for the month.

✓ Household milk consumption was slightly above the long term average probably due to improved production.

✓ Return distance to water sources both for domestic and livestock use were below long term averages.

Utilization Indicators

✓ Most households (92%) were consuming acceptable diet.

✓ The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was 14.3% below the normal range for this time of the year.

✓ Household were accessing food with less difficulty at the time of data collection.