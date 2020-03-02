Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • All parts of the County continued to receive heavy rainfall in the first two decades of January.
  • The vegetation in the County was in very good condition during the month, while water was adequately available and accessible to both livestock and people.

Production and Access Indicators

  • Livestock were in very good body condition and grazing in their normal grazing fields at this time of the year.
  • Livestock prices were stable and above short term average while milk production was below the long term average probably due to reduction in tropical livestock units over time.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade was good, stable and above the past five years average for the same month.
  • Household milk consumption was below the long term average probably due to low production.
    Utilization Indicators
  • The risk of malnutrition for children aged 6 – 59 months was significantly below the long term average as households employ normal consumption-based coping strategies such including reliance on less expensive food.

