Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- All parts of the County continued to receive heavy rainfall in the first two decades of January.
- The vegetation in the County was in very good condition during the month, while water was adequately available and accessible to both livestock and people.
Production and Access Indicators
- Livestock were in very good body condition and grazing in their normal grazing fields at this time of the year.
- Livestock prices were stable and above short term average while milk production was below the long term average probably due to reduction in tropical livestock units over time.
Access indicators
- The terms of trade was good, stable and above the past five years average for the same month.
- Household milk consumption was below the long term average probably due to low production.
Utilization Indicators
- The risk of malnutrition for children aged 6 – 59 months was significantly below the long term average as households employ normal consumption-based coping strategies such including reliance on less expensive food.