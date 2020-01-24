24 Jan 2020

Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • All parts of the County continued to receive heavy rainfall in the first two dekads of December.

  • The vegetation in the County was in very good condition during the month, while water was adequately available and accessible to both livestock and people.

Production and Access Indicators

  • Livestock were in their normal grazing fields, with very good body condition.

  • Livestock prices were stable while milk production increased but was below the long term average probably due to reduction in tropical livestock units over time.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade were good, stable and above the long term average during the month.

  • Household milk consumption increased but remained below the long term average due to low production.

Utilization Indicators

  • The risk of malnutrition for under-fives continued to reduce as households employ normal consumption based coping strategies such including reliance on less expensive food.

