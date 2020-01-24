Kajiado County: Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
All parts of the County continued to receive heavy rainfall in the first two dekads of December.
The vegetation in the County was in very good condition during the month, while water was adequately available and accessible to both livestock and people.
Production and Access Indicators
Livestock were in their normal grazing fields, with very good body condition.
Livestock prices were stable while milk production increased but was below the long term average probably due to reduction in tropical livestock units over time.
Access indicators
The terms of trade were good, stable and above the long term average during the month.
Household milk consumption increased but remained below the long term average due to low production.
Utilization Indicators
- The risk of malnutrition for under-fives continued to reduce as households employ normal consumption based coping strategies such including reliance on less expensive food.