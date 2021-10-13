Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Water was inadequate and the situation was deteriorating.

In September, the County experienced normal dry spell. The vegetation greenness was normal for this time of the year.

Production Indicators

Household daily milk production was half way below normal production at this time of the year.

The 12th and 13the ribs of cattle were visible indicating stresses body condition due to inadequate pasture.

Access indicators

Return distance to water sources for livestock was within the normal range at this time of the year

Milk consumption was 50 percent below normal in September.

The terms of trade sustained a declining trend since May, which indicates declining household food purchasing power.

Utilization Indicators

About 38.3 percent of the households had food consumption score between 21.5 and 35. This proportion were consuming poor diet in terms of diversity and or frequency.

The risk of malnutrition for under-fives stands at 7.9 percent with an increasing trend.