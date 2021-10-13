Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
In September, the County experienced normal dry spell. The vegetation greenness was normal for this time of the year.
Water was inadequate and the situation was deteriorating.
Production Indicators
The 12th and 13the ribs of cattle were visible indicating stresses body condition due to inadequate pasture.
Household daily milk production was half way below normal production at this time of the year.
Access indicators
The terms of trade sustained a declining trend since May, which indicates declining household food purchasing power.
Milk consumption was 50 percent below normal in September.
Return distance to water sources for livestock was within the normal range at this time of the year
Utilization Indicators
About 38.3 percent of the households had food consumption score between 21.5 and 35. This proportion were consuming poor diet in terms of diversity and or frequency.
The risk of malnutrition for under-fives stands at 7.9 percent with an increasing trend.
Households were now using less expensive food, borrowing, reducing the size of meals eaten in a day due to shortage of food.