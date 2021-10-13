Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • In September, the County experienced normal dry spell. The vegetation greenness was normal for this time of the year.

  • Water was inadequate and the situation was deteriorating.

Production Indicators

  • The 12th and 13the ribs of cattle were visible indicating stresses body condition due to inadequate pasture.

  • Household daily milk production was half way below normal production at this time of the year.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade sustained a declining trend since May, which indicates declining household food purchasing power.

  • Milk consumption was 50 percent below normal in September.

  • Return distance to water sources for livestock was within the normal range at this time of the year

Utilization Indicators

  • About 38.3 percent of the households had food consumption score between 21.5 and 35. This proportion were consuming poor diet in terms of diversity and or frequency.

  • The risk of malnutrition for under-fives stands at 7.9 percent with an increasing trend.

  • Households were now using less expensive food, borrowing, reducing the size of meals eaten in a day due to shortage of food.

