Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 October is normally when the short rains starts. This year the short rains delayed and the month remained dry. Most surface water sources were dry thus resulting into water inadequacy. .

Production Indicators

 Cattle were in critic body condition due to lack of pasture. Their fore fibs were clearly visible.

 Milk production was becoming negligible due to deteriorating livestock body condition.

Access indicators

 The terms of trade were declining steadily. This indicates a worsening household food purchasing power.

 Milk consumption was barely a litre per day per household due to low production.

 The return distance trekked by livestock to watering points were longer than the long-term average at this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators

 About 3.5 percent of the households were consuming poor diet in terms of the consumed food items and frequency of consumption.

 The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was increasing each month. For this month, it was 8.5 percent.

 Households were now skipping and or reducing the size of meals eaten in a day due to lack of food or money to buy food.