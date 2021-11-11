Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
October is normally when the short rains starts. This year the short rains delayed and the month remained dry. Most surface water sources were dry thus resulting into water inadequacy. .
Production Indicators
Cattle were in critic body condition due to lack of pasture. Their fore fibs were clearly visible.
Milk production was becoming negligible due to deteriorating livestock body condition.
Access indicators
The terms of trade were declining steadily. This indicates a worsening household food purchasing power.
Milk consumption was barely a litre per day per household due to low production.
The return distance trekked by livestock to watering points were longer than the long-term average at this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
About 3.5 percent of the households were consuming poor diet in terms of the consumed food items and frequency of consumption.
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was increasing each month. For this month, it was 8.5 percent.
Households were now skipping and or reducing the size of meals eaten in a day due to lack of food or money to buy food.