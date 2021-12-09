Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • November is normally the wettest month of the year. This year,
    November was mainly dry.

  • Water in the County is inadequate after failed rains. Surface water sources were barely recharged

Production Indicators

  • Most livestock are emaciated due to lack of forage. Their productivity including prices and milk production is very low.

  • Rain fed crop production was likely to fail due to poor rains.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade were declining steadily. This indicates a worsening household food purchasing power.

  • Milk consumption was barely a litre per day per household due to low production.

  • The return distance trekked by livestock to watering points were longer than the long-term average at this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators

  • About 5 percent of the households were consuming poor diet in terms of the consumed food items and frequency of consumption.

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was increasing each month. For November, it was 9.3 percent.

  • The coping strategy was now high at 8.7 after increasing from 7.1 in September.

