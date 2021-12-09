Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
November is normally the wettest month of the year. This year,
November was mainly dry.
Water in the County is inadequate after failed rains. Surface water sources were barely recharged
Production Indicators
Most livestock are emaciated due to lack of forage. Their productivity including prices and milk production is very low.
Rain fed crop production was likely to fail due to poor rains.
Access indicators
The terms of trade were declining steadily. This indicates a worsening household food purchasing power.
Milk consumption was barely a litre per day per household due to low production.
The return distance trekked by livestock to watering points were longer than the long-term average at this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
About 5 percent of the households were consuming poor diet in terms of the consumed food items and frequency of consumption.
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was increasing each month. For November, it was 9.3 percent.
The coping strategy was now high at 8.7 after increasing from 7.1 in September.