Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Water in the County is inadequate after failed rains. Surface water sources were barely recharged

November is normally the wettest month of the year. This year, November was mainly dry.

Production Indicators

Rain fed crop production was likely to fail due to poor rains.

Most livestock are emaciated due to lack of forage. Their productivity including prices and milk production is very low.

Access indicators

The return distance trekked by livestock to watering points were longer than the long-term average at this time of the year.

Milk consumption was barely a litre per day per household due to low production.

The terms of trade were declining steadily. This indicates a worsening household food purchasing power.

Utilization Indicators

About 5 percent of the households were consuming poor diet in terms of the consumed food items and frequency of consumption.

The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was increasing each month. For November, it was 9.3 percent.