Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

✓ The onset of short rains was late with poor spatial and temporal distribution. Some parts of Kajiado West had not received rain.

✓ The County vegetation greenness reduced but still above normal.

✓ Forage condition was poor and improving in pastoral zones and good in mixed farming areas.

Production Indicators

✓ Livestock all species ranged from good to moderate while milk production improved but remained below the long term average. Low milk production was due to low livestock tropical unit.

✓ There was return migration of livestock in Kajiado South pastoral.

Access indicators

✓ The terms of trade were very good, above five-year average.

✓ The amount of milk consumed by households was similar to long term average for similar period of the year.

✓ Distances to water sources from grazing fields reduced and remained below the long term averages for similar month of the year while that of household was slightly above long term mean.

Utilization Indicators

✓ Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition reduced and remained stable below long-term average.

✓ Households were obtaining food with less difficulty as indicated by low CSI.

✓ Households with no money to buy food opted for less preferred foods, borrowing or reducing food portions

✓ Most households, 80% were consuming required food varieties at required frequency