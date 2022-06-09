Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

✓ The month of May normally marks the cessation of the “Long Rains” season. This year the long rains performed below the normal at 65 percent of the normal.

✓ Vegetation condition index indicates that the County was in moderated drought situation.

✓ Pasture condition ranged from fair in west to poor in central and south parts of the County

Production Indicators

✓ Livestock body condition is fair in Kajiado west and poor in Kajiado south.

✓ Their prices were declining while milk production was far below the normal.

✓ Rain fed crops have withered due to lack of water and crop failure was expected in Agro-Pastoral zone and extremely low yields in Mixed Farming zone

Access indicators

✓ The terms of trade was above the short-term average but on declining trend.

✓ Distances to water sources were increasing and longer than the long term average for similar period of the year.

** Utilization Indicators**

✓ Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was below the long-term but on an increasing trend.

✓ Milk consumption was stable for April-May period but below the low term average.