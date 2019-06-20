20 Jun 2019

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (753.7 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The March-May rainfall had delayed onset and uneven spatial and temporal distributions.

  • In the 3rd dekad of April, the rains were above normal thus significant surface water recharge was observed mostly in Central, East and parts of West.

  • The vegetation greenness improved though still below the long term average for the month of May.

Production Indicators

  • Cattle body condition ranged between good to fair while shoats body condition was good.

  • Household daily milk production was significantly below the long term average during this time of the year.
    Access indicators - The TOT was above the three years average and expected to remain stable for the next three months.

  • Milk consumption was low due to low production.

  • Distance to water sources for both domestic and livestock were longer than the long term averages.

Utilization Indicators

  • Most of the households were consuming acceptable diet.

  • Pastoral west was most hit with 9.3% of the under-fives at risk of malnutrition and nearly 40% either consuming borderline or poor diet.

