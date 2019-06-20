Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The March-May rainfall had delayed onset and uneven spatial and temporal distributions.
In the 3rd dekad of April, the rains were above normal thus significant surface water recharge was observed mostly in Central, East and parts of West.
The vegetation greenness improved though still below the long term average for the month of May.
Production Indicators
Cattle body condition ranged between good to fair while shoats body condition was good.
Household daily milk production was significantly below the long term average during this time of the year.
Access indicators - The TOT was above the three years average and expected to remain stable for the next three months.
Milk consumption was low due to low production.
Distance to water sources for both domestic and livestock were longer than the long term averages.
Utilization Indicators
Most of the households were consuming acceptable diet.
Pastoral west was most hit with 9.3% of the under-fives at risk of malnutrition and nearly 40% either consuming borderline or poor diet.