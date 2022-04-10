Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

✓ The onset of the long rains was normal but with poor spatial distribution.

✓ Vegetation condition was normal and fair water situation

✓ Forage condition ranged from poor in pastoral livelihood zone to good in mixed farming areas.

Production Indicators

✓ Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good and they were in their normal grazing fields, except for parts of Kajiado West, Mashuruu and Mbirikani.

✓ Livestock prices were stable and above short-term average while milk production remained below the long-term average.

✓ The yield for maize and beans was near normal Mixed Farming but poor in agro-pastoral areas. Land preparation and planting was now ongoing.

Access indicators

✓ The terms of trade were about five-year average.

✓ Household milk consumption below long-term average for similar period of the year.

✓ Distances to water sources were similar to the long-term averages for similar period of the year.

Utilization Indicators

✓ Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition reduced below the five-year average for the month.

✓ Coping strategy index reduced. Most households (83.3%) were consuming acceptable diet with about 16.7% at borderline.