Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

✓ The County received rainfall though it did not qualify as onset. Thus, onset is delayed for this time of the year, expected in first week of April.

✓ Vegetation condition was above normal, water was adequately available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.

Production Indicators

✓ Livestock body condition was good and they were in their normal grazing fields.

✓ Livestock prices were stable above short-term average. Milk production improved but still below the long-term average probably due to low tropical livestock units.

✓ The yield for maize and beans was near normal, planting was ongoing.

Access indicators

✓ The terms of trade was above five-year average.

✓ The amount of milk consumed by households was same as the good year average for similar period of the year.

✓ Distances to water sources reduced below the long-term averages for similar period of the year.

Utilization Indicators

✓ Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition reduced below the five-year average for the month.

✓ Coping strategy index reduced, households were obtaining food with less difficulty.

✓ Most households (92%) were consuming acceptable diet.