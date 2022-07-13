Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation

Biophysical Indicators

  • June is normally a dry month that follows the cessation of long rains in May, as it was the case this year.

  • The vegetation condition index for June indicates that the County was in moderated drought situation with Kajiado south sub county being in severe drought.

  • Pasture condition ranged from fair in west to poor in central and depleted in the southern parts of the County.

Production Indicators

  • Livestock body condition was fair in Kajiado west and poor in Kajiado south.

  • Livestock productivity including their body condition, their prices and milk production had declined below the normal.

  • Crop yields from rain fed production was far below normal.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade dropped below the short-term average implying that households are straining more than usual to get food.

  • Distances to water sources were increasing and longer than the long term average for similar period of the year.

Utilization Indicators

  • Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was below the long-term but on an increasing trend.

  • Household milk consumption was below that of a normal year with the number of households under borderline food consumption category being proportionately more than the other months

