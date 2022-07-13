Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation
Biophysical Indicators
June is normally a dry month that follows the cessation of long rains in May, as it was the case this year.
The vegetation condition index for June indicates that the County was in moderated drought situation with Kajiado south sub county being in severe drought.
Pasture condition ranged from fair in west to poor in central and depleted in the southern parts of the County.
Production Indicators
Livestock body condition was fair in Kajiado west and poor in Kajiado south.
Livestock productivity including their body condition, their prices and milk production had declined below the normal.
Crop yields from rain fed production was far below normal.
Access indicators
The terms of trade dropped below the short-term average implying that households are straining more than usual to get food.
Distances to water sources were increasing and longer than the long term average for similar period of the year.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was below the long-term but on an increasing trend.
Household milk consumption was below that of a normal year with the number of households under borderline food consumption category being proportionately more than the other months