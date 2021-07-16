Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 June is usually a cold month as was the case this year.

 The vegetation greenness was above the normal for the month while water was fairly available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.

Production Indicators

 Beans yields was below normal for the season while maize was under moisture stress due to poor temporal distribution of rainfall.

 Pasture was available for livestock and as such, livestock were still in good body condition.

 Cattle prices reduced slightly while that of goat increased minimally during May-June period.

 Similarly, milk production reduced to below the long-term average production for the month.

Access indicators

 In June, the terms of trade was above five-year average but in a declining trend, while the amount of milk consumed by households was similar to the ling term average.

 Distances to water sources from both homesteads and grazing fields were slightly longer than long-term averages for similar period of the year.

Utilization Indicators

 The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was below the five-year average for similar month with households employing the normal coping strategies such as selling small stocks to get food or money to buy food