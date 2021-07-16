Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
June is usually a cold month as was the case this year.
The vegetation greenness was above the normal for the month while water was fairly available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.
Production Indicators
Beans yields was below normal for the season while maize was under moisture stress due to poor temporal distribution of rainfall.
Pasture was available for livestock and as such, livestock were still in good body condition.
Cattle prices reduced slightly while that of goat increased minimally during May-June period.
Similarly, milk production reduced to below the long-term average production for the month.
Access indicators
In June, the terms of trade was above five-year average but in a declining trend, while the amount of milk consumed by households was similar to the ling term average.
Distances to water sources from both homesteads and grazing fields were slightly longer than long-term averages for similar period of the year.
Utilization Indicators
The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was below the five-year average for similar month with households employing the normal coping strategies such as selling small stocks to get food or money to buy food