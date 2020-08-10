Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
A few places got some light showers in the first and second week of June. This was normal as the wet season ends in May.
Vegetation greenness was above normal and, pasture and browse was good and accessible.
Distances to water sources for both livestock and domestic use were shorter than long term average for similar period.
Production and Access Indicators
Livestock were in good body condition and in their normal grazing fields while their prices were stable and above short term average.
Milk production was within the normal range during the month.
Crops yields in mixed farming areas were near normal for long rains season.
Access indicators
The terms of trade for pastoralists was above the long term average for this time of the year.
Similarly, the average household milk consumption was above the long term average.
Utilization Indicators
A few households who lacked money to buy their preferred food would still eat less preferred food to cope with the situation.
The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was less this time compared to the historical average for similar time of the year