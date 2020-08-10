Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • A few places got some light showers in the first and second week of June. This was normal as the wet season ends in May.

  • Vegetation greenness was above normal and, pasture and browse was good and accessible.

  • Distances to water sources for both livestock and domestic use were shorter than long term average for similar period.

Production and Access Indicators

  • Livestock were in good body condition and in their normal grazing fields while their prices were stable and above short term average.

  • Milk production was within the normal range during the month.

  • Crops yields in mixed farming areas were near normal for long rains season.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade for pastoralists was above the long term average for this time of the year.

  • Similarly, the average household milk consumption was above the long term average.

Utilization Indicators

  • A few households who lacked money to buy their preferred food would still eat less preferred food to cope with the situation.

  • The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was less this time compared to the historical average for similar time of the year

