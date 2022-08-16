Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

✓ July is usually a dry month with a moderate vegetation deficit. Kajiado central, south and east were in severe vegetation deficit.

✓ Water situation was fair in west, inadequate in central, east and south. Strategic waterpoints in west getting pressure from livestock, people and wildlife.

✓ Pasture condition ranged from fair in west to poor and depleted in central, east and south parts of the County

Production Indicators

✓ Livestock production namely; their body condition, milk production and prices remained far below the long-term average with a deteriorating trend.

✓ Rain fed crops harvest from long rains was way below normal.

Access indicators

✓ The TOT continued to decline below the short-term average.

✓ Distances to water sources were increasing and longer than the long-term average for similar period of the year.

✓ Household milk consumption was below the long-term average due to low production.

Utilization Indicators

✓ Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was above the long-term and on an increasing trend.

✓ The proportion of households consuming poor diet increased as coping strategy rose above the five-year average.