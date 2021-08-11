Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County was cold and dry in July. This was normal for this time of the year.
Though vegetation greenness was at normal state; pasture was fair to poor and is likely to worsen in the next one month.
Production Indicators
Livestock body condition was good to moderate cattle.
Household daily milk production reduced and still below the long-term average due to diminishing pasture and increased trekking. Out migration in Rombo and Mbirikani, Kajido South.
The yield for both maize and beans expected to be below the normal range due to below normal performance of the long rains.
Access indicators
The terms of trade declined though remains above the longterm average but expected to reduce further.
Milk consumption declined due to low production. Return distance to water sources for both domestic and livestock use increased though still within normal but expected to worsen.
Utilization Indicators
Most households (83.6%) were consuming acceptable diet.
The risk of malnutrition for under-fives increased though still below the normal range for this time of the year.
Households were still employing normal coping strategies.
Cattle were being sold to cater for school budgets.