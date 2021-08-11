Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County was cold and dry in July. This was normal for this time of the year.

  • Though vegetation greenness was at normal state; pasture was fair to poor and is likely to worsen in the next one month.

Production Indicators

  • Livestock body condition was good to moderate cattle.

  • Household daily milk production reduced and still below the long-term average due to diminishing pasture and increased trekking. Out migration in Rombo and Mbirikani, Kajido South.

  • The yield for both maize and beans expected to be below the normal range due to below normal performance of the long rains.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade declined though remains above the longterm average but expected to reduce further.

  • Milk consumption declined due to low production. Return distance to water sources for both domestic and livestock use increased though still within normal but expected to worsen.

Utilization Indicators

  • Most households (83.6%) were consuming acceptable diet.

  • The risk of malnutrition for under-fives increased though still below the normal range for this time of the year.

  • Households were still employing normal coping strategies.
    Cattle were being sold to cater for school budgets.

