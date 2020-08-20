Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Vegetation condition was above normal and water was adequately available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.

July was a normal cold and dry month with no rains.

Production and Access Indicators

Crop yields for rain fed agriculture were also near long term production.

Livestock body condition was good. Their prices increased abruptly in July while milk production was near the long term production and stable.

Access indicators

The terms of trade were above long average for the month.

Similarly the household milk consumption was above the long term average probably due to improved production and reduced demand for the milk.