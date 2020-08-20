Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
July was a normal cold and dry month with no rains.
Vegetation condition was above normal and water was adequately available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.
Production and Access Indicators
Livestock body condition was good. Their prices increased abruptly in July while milk production was near the long term production and stable.
Crop yields for rain fed agriculture were also near long term production.
Access indicators
The terms of trade were above long average for the month.
Similarly the household milk consumption was above the long term average probably due to improved production and reduced demand for the milk.
Return distance to domestic water sources were longer than the long term average while that for livestock was nearly similar to long term averages.
Utilization Indicators
The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was lower compared to the long term average for similar month.
Households were applying less stressful means such a eating less preferred foods to deal with lack of food or money to buy food.
Cor0na virus disease is fast eroding waged labour’s ability to acquire food. The situation is worse for chronically food insecure households.