Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • July was a normal cold and dry month with no rains.

  • Vegetation condition was above normal and water was adequately available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.

Production and Access Indicators

  • Livestock body condition was good. Their prices increased abruptly in July while milk production was near the long term production and stable.

  • Crop yields for rain fed agriculture were also near long term production.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade were above long average for the month.

  • Similarly the household milk consumption was above the long term average probably due to improved production and reduced demand for the milk.

  • Return distance to domestic water sources were longer than the long term average while that for livestock was nearly similar to long term averages.

Utilization Indicators

  • The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was lower compared to the long term average for similar month.

  • Households were applying less stressful means such a eating less preferred foods to deal with lack of food or money to buy food.

  • Cor0na virus disease is fast eroding waged labour’s ability to acquire food. The situation is worse for chronically food insecure households.

