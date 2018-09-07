Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- Both surface and underground water sources are still holding water due to above normal March – May rainfall. However reduction is expected to start in the next one month.
- Vegetation greenness was above the long term mean; pasture was good and is likely to remain so for the next two months.
Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition was good and stable for all species.
- Household daily milk production improved but below the long term average due to low livestock tropical unit.
- The yield for beans expected to be within the normal range while maize slightly below normal due to Fall army worm.
Access Indicators
- The terms of trade was above the long term average and expected to remain stable for the next two months.
- Milk consumption improved though lower than long term mean due to low production.
- Return distance to water sources both for domestic and livestock use reduced lower than the long term averages.
Utilization Indicators
- Most of the households were consuming acceptable diet.
- The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was within the normal range for this time of the year.