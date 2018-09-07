07 Sep 2018

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (696.41 KB)

Biophysical Indicators
- Both surface and underground water sources are still holding water due to above normal March – May rainfall. However reduction is expected to start in the next one month.
- Vegetation greenness was above the long term mean; pasture was good and is likely to remain so for the next two months.

Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition was good and stable for all species.
- Household daily milk production improved but below the long term average due to low livestock tropical unit.
- The yield for beans expected to be within the normal range while maize slightly below normal due to Fall army worm.

Access Indicators
- The terms of trade was above the long term average and expected to remain stable for the next two months.
- Milk consumption improved though lower than long term mean due to low production.
- Return distance to water sources both for domestic and livestock use reduced lower than the long term averages.

Utilization Indicators
- Most of the households were consuming acceptable diet.
- The risk of malnutrition for under-fives was within the normal range for this time of the year.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.