Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The cessation of the short rains was unclear, in third week of December. The County received off-season rains in January with poor spatial distribution and sporadic in nature.

  • The County vegetation greenness is normal but on boundary.

  • Forage condition is depleted in Pastoral West and good to fair in Mixed farming, Pastoral South and East respectively.

Production Indicators

  • Cattle body condition ranged from good to poor while milk production declined below the long-term average. Crop condition was good in Mixed farming areas of South.

  • There was internal migration of livestock to Kajiado South.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade is above the five-year short-term average.

  • Milk consumption is below the long-term average due to low production.

  • The return distances trekked by livestock and people to get water are longer than normal for this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition rose but still below the five-year average.

  • Coping strategy index is high in Pastoral areas.

  • About 3.6 percent of households in Kajiado West are in poor food consumption score. Consuming only staples and vegetables.

Related Content