Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The cessation of the short rains was unclear, in third week of December. The County received off-season rains in January with poor spatial distribution and sporadic in nature.
The County vegetation greenness is normal but on boundary.
Forage condition is depleted in Pastoral West and good to fair in Mixed farming, Pastoral South and East respectively.
Production Indicators
Cattle body condition ranged from good to poor while milk production declined below the long-term average. Crop condition was good in Mixed farming areas of South.
There was internal migration of livestock to Kajiado South.
Access indicators
The terms of trade is above the five-year short-term average.
Milk consumption is below the long-term average due to low production.
The return distances trekked by livestock and people to get water are longer than normal for this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition rose but still below the five-year average.
Coping strategy index is high in Pastoral areas.
About 3.6 percent of households in Kajiado West are in poor food consumption score. Consuming only staples and vegetables.