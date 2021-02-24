Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The cessation of the short rains was early, in second week of December. The County though received off season rains in January with poor spatial and sporadic in nature.
The County vegetation greenness reduced but still above normal.
Forage condition was fair to poor in parts pastoral zones and good to fair in mixed farming areas due to pressure from parts of pastoral areas.
Production Indicators
Cattle body condition ranged from good to moderate while milk production rose but still below the long term average. Low milk production was due to low pasture and water availability. Crop condition was fair and deteriorating.
There was internal return migration of livestock in Kajiado South and West pastorals.
Access indicators
The terms of trade were above five-year average.
The amount of milk consumed by households was similar to the long term average for similar period of the year.
Distances to water sources reduced below the long term averages for similar period of the year.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was reduced below the five-year average for the month.
Coping strategy index reduced, households were obtaining food with less difficulty.
Households with acceptable FCS increased while poor reduced.