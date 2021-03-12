Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

✓ February is usually a dry month. However, this year, the County received some good off-season rains in January and February. The state of water was now fair and the County vegetation greenness was above normal for this time of the year.

✓ Forage condition was good in most parts of the County.

Production Indicators

✓ Livestock all species appeared smooth, fat and in good health.

Their prices were above the short-term average while milk production was near normal.

✓ Maize yields in mixed farming zones was projected to be near the long-term average.

✓ Following the off-season rains, livestock were now returning to their normal grazing fields.

Access indicators

✓ The terms of trade and milk consumed by household were above normal for this time of the year.

✓ On the other hand, distances to water sources for both livestock and households reduced below their long-term averages for similar period of the year.

Utilization Indicators

✓ The proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was 5.2%. This is nearly half-lower than the long-term average.

✓ Households used less stressful means to cope with lack of food such as eating less preferred food with no household with food consumption score less than 21.