Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County vegetation condition is moderate and in worsening trend.
Water in the County is inadequate after poor rains. Open water sources were less than 50 percent recharged.
Production Indicators
Most livestock are thin due to lack of forage. Their prices and milk production is below the short term average
Yields for rain fed crop production was likely to be poor
Access indicators
The terms of trade have improved but still below the short-term average.
Milk consumption was also below the long-term average due to low production.
The return distances trekked by livestock and people to get water are longer than normal for this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
Nearly half of the households were feeding poorly in terms of consumed food items and frequency of consumption.
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was 5.9 % while the coping strategy was now at 6.8.