Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County vegetation condition is moderate and in worsening trend.

  • Water in the County is inadequate after poor rains. Open water sources were less than 50 percent recharged.

Production Indicators

  • Most livestock are thin due to lack of forage. Their prices and milk production is below the short term average

  • Yields for rain fed crop production was likely to be poor

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade have improved but still below the short-term average.

  • Milk consumption was also below the long-term average due to low production.

  • The return distances trekked by livestock and people to get water are longer than normal for this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators

  • Nearly half of the households were feeding poorly in terms of consumed food items and frequency of consumption.

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was 5.9 % while the coping strategy was now at 6.8.

Related Content