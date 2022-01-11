Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Water in the County is inadequate after poor rains. Open water sources were less than 50 percent recharged.

The County vegetation condition is moderate and in worsening trend.

Production Indicators

Yields for rain fed crop production was likely to be poor

Most livestock are thin due to lack of forage. Their prices and milk production is below the short term average

Access indicators

The terms of trade have improved but still below the short-term average.

Milk consumption was also below the long-term average due to low production.