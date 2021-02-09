Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

✓ The onset of short rains was late with early cessation in second week of December. Some parts of Kajiado West and Central received no rain during the season

✓ The County vegetation greenness reduced but still above normal.

✓ Forage condition was poor in pastoral zones and fair and deteriorating in mixed farming areas due to pressure from pastoral.

Production Indicators

✓ Cattle body condition ranged from good to moderate while milk production reduced below the long term average. Low milk production was due to low pasture and water availability. Crop condition was fair and deteriorating.

✓ There was intra migration of livestock in Kajiado South and West pastorals.

Access indicators

✓ The terms of trade were above five-year average.

✓ The amount of milk consumed by households was below the long term average for similar period of the year.

✓ Distances to water sources rose above the long term averages for similar period of the year.

Utilization Indicators

✓ Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was stable though above long-term average for the month.

✓ Coping strategy index increased though households were still obtaining food with less difficulty but this expected to change.

✓ Households with acceptable FCS reduced as some 1.8% of households in Kajiado South fell under poor FCS, to be monitored.